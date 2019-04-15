Italian Serie A
Atalanta0Empoli0

Atalanta v Empoli

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 95Gollini
  • 23Mancini
  • 6PalominoBooked at 19mins
  • 5Masiello
  • 33Hateboer
  • 15de Roon
  • 11Freuler
  • 8GosensSubstituted forCastagneat 60'minutes
  • 10GómezSubstituted forPiccoliat 88'minutes
  • 72Ilicic
  • 91ZapataSubstituted forBarrowat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Berisha
  • 7Reca
  • 17Piccoli
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 21Castagne
  • 22Pessina
  • 31Rossi
  • 41Ibañez da Silva
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 88Pasalic
  • 99Barrow

Empoli

  • 69Dragowski
  • 5VeseliBooked at 61mins
  • 43NikolaouSubstituted forRasmussenat 79'minutes
  • 39Dell'OrcoBooked at 29mins
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 8Traore
  • 10BennacerBooked at 45mins
  • 33Krunic
  • 13AntonelliSubstituted forPasqualat 14'minutes
  • 11Caputo
  • 17FariasSubstituted forOberlinat 41'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Provedel
  • 4Brighi
  • 7Mchedlidze
  • 18Acquah
  • 21Perucchini
  • 23Pasqual
  • 28Capezzi
  • 32Rasmussen
  • 37Oberlin
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamEmpoli
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home47
Away3
Shots on Target
Home18
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Atalanta 0, Empoli 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atalanta 0, Empoli 0.

Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marten de Roon following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Marten de Roon (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Cristian Dell'Orco.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

Attempt saved. Musa Barrow (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.

Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Manuel Pasqual (Empoli).

Offside, Empoli. Francesco Caputo tries a through ball, but Dimitri Oberlin is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.

Offside, Empoli. Giovanni Di Lorenzo tries a through ball, but Hamed Junior Traore is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Remo Freuler following a corner.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Frederic Veseli.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marten de Roon.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Roberto Piccoli replaces Alejandro Gómez.

Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta).

Francesco Caputo (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hamed Junior Traore (Empoli).

Attempt saved. Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.

Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Remo Freuler.

José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitri Oberlin (Empoli).

Attempt missed. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Musa Barrow replaces Duván Zapata.

Attempt missed. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.

Attempt blocked. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Empoli. Jacob Rasmussen replaces Dimitris Nikolaou because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dimitris Nikolaou (Empoli) because of an injury.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Cristian Dell'Orco.

Attempt blocked. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.

Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Duván Zapata following a set piece situation.

Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 15th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32273265224384
2Napoli32207561283367
3Inter Milan32186850262460
4AC Milan321510746301655
5Roma32159857451254
6Atalanta32158964412353
7Torino321214641291250
8Lazio311471044331149
9Sampdoria321461253411248
10Fiorentina3281684639740
11Sassuolo32813114651-537
12Cagliari32910133144-1337
13SPAL3298153045-1535
14Parma3298153350-1735
15Genoa32810143551-1634
16Udinese3188153044-1432
17Bologna32710153147-1631
18Empoli3278174059-1929
19Frosinone3258192659-3323
20Chievo32111202267-4511
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories