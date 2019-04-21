Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is expected to return against Brighton, having missed Saturday's defeat at Manchester City with a muscle injury.
But top scorer Harry Kane remains absent with an ankle problem.
Brighton midfielder Davy Propper will be assessed after suffering a hamstring issue at Wolves on Saturday.
Bruno was also withdrawn on Saturday but the captain's injury is thought to be less serious. Anthony Knockaert serves the last of a three-match ban.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "It is in our hands to be in the top four and the Champions League next season. Our next two games are decisive, if we can win them, it will depend on us.
"Now it is time to be strong and be competitive for Tuesday and take the three points."
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "We are finding it hard to score. That is the next bit but if we can show that type of determination in all the games, we at least give ourselves a chance."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Tottenham have lost just twice to Brighton in their past 15 meetings in all competitions (D3, W10).
- Brighton's last win at Spurs was a 1-0 victory in the old First Division in 1981.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham have lost 11 Premier League games this season, as many as they had in their previous two campaigns combined.
- Spurs have won their first three games in all competitions at their new stadium without conceding.
- None of Tottenham's past 67 Premier League games have ended 0-0.
- Spurs haven't lost a Premier League home game on a Tuesday since August 2007.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton's draw at Wolves on Saturday ended a run of five losses in all competitions.
- They have failed to score in their past six games in all competitions.
- It is 570 minutes since they scored their last goal.
- Brighton have lost all 10 of their Premier League away games against big-six opponents this season.
- Chris Hughton, a former Tottenham player, has only won one of his seven Premier League games against Spurs (D3, L3).