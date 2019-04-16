Coventry City: Owners lose Supreme Court appeal over sale of Ricoh Arena to Wasps

Premiership rugby side Wasps became Coventry City's landlords following their move to the Ricoh Arena in 2014

Coventry City's owners have lost their Supreme Court appeal over the sale of the Ricoh Arena to Premiership rugby side Wasps by the city council.

They had asked to appeal against the decision not to allow a judicial review into the sale of the ground in 2014.

City's current Ricoh contract expires at the end of the season and they are yet to satisfy the English Football League where they will play in 2019-20.

Wasps have always said they will not negotiate until the legal action ends.

A statement issued by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council confirmed: "Permission to appeal in this case has been refused because the case does not raise an arguable point of law of general public importance."

The legal case, involving the Sisu companies including Otium Entertainment and Sky Blue Sports & Leisure, hinged on their claim that Coventry City Council undervalued the Ricoh by £28m when the ground was sold to Wasps.

Sisu have attempted to force the matter to a conclusion as the deadline approaches to inform the EFL where the League One promotion outsiders intend to play their home games next season.

The club have identified the former Woodlands School site in the city as one potential new option to build a new stadium, but that is a longer-term plan.

At their board meeting earlier this month, the EFL confirmed that all member clubs had been notified about an extraordinary general meeting, to take place on 25 April, at which Coventry would face expulsion from the league if they had not by then announced a new deal.

Various reports have linked Birmingham City, Burton Albion, Nuneaton Borough and Coventry Rugby Football Club's Butts Park Arena as all being potential short-term options for City.

But the preferred option is that the club, who are eighth in the table, and eight points off a play-off place with four games left, will remain at the Ricoh, which has been their home since leaving Highfield Road in 2005, apart from a season groundsharing at Northampton Town, 33 miles away, in 2013-14.