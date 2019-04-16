FC Porto v Liverpool

Dejan Lovren started at centre-back in Liverpool's first leg win at Anfield

Defender Dejan Lovren and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were both left out of Liverpool's squad to face Porto after missing training on Tuesday.

Centre-back Lovren started in the 2-0 victory in the first leg but misses the trip to Portugal with illness.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is closing in on a return to senior football after a year out with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson has travelled after being forced off in the win over Chelsea with an ankle problem.

Two of the three teams that lost their first leg by two or more goals in the last 16 of the Champions League this season managed to turn around the tie in the second leg; Manchester United knocked out Paris St-Germain and Juventus defeating Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool have never lost a European match against Porto in seven previous encounters (W4 D3 L0), keeping three successive clean sheets against them.

Porto suffered their heaviest home defeat in European competition against Liverpool in last season's Champions League, with the Reds winning 5-0 in a last 16 tie.

Porto have lost the first leg of a Champions League/European Cup knockout tie by two or more goals on six previous occasions, and on all six of those occasions they have been eliminated from the competition.

They are the only remaining side in the Champions League to have won 100% of their home games in the competition this season (4/4). Indeed, Porto last won five or more straight home games in the competition between October 1998 and December 1999 (run of six).

Moussa Marega has scored in all four of FC Porto's home Champions League matches this season.

Since the start of last season, Liverpool have won three of their four away Champions League knockout games, only losing to Roma in last season's semi-final (4-2).

Liverpool have progressed from all nine of their previous two-legged European ties under manager Jurgen Klopp (four in the 2015-16 Europa League, one 2017-18 Champions League play-off and four Champions League knockout stage ties since the start of last season).

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick for Liverpool against Porto in last season's Champions League; only Luiz Adriano (against Bate Borisov) and Cristiano Ronaldo (against Atletico Madrid) have ever scored more than one hat-trick against an opponent in the Champions League, while no player has ever scored two away from home against one club.

Since the start of the 2017-18 tournament, Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has both scored and assisted in five different Champions League matches, more than any other player in this time.

Liverpool have a 16% chance of winning the Champions League

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote:

"After winning the first leg against FC Porto 2-0, Liverpool are now the most likely semi-finalists, ahead of FC Barcelona and Juventus. Liverpool's chance of a spot in the last four is 92% according to the Euro Club index. Liverpool's chance of winning the Champions League has risen to 16%, making them third favourites behind FC Barcelona and Juventus."