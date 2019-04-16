Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says club must aspire to reach Barcelona's level
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United must "aspire to Barcelona's level" after the Spanish side knocked them out of the Champions League.
Lionel Messi inspired Barca to a 3-0 win in Tuesday's quarter-final second leg, sealing a 4-0 aggregate victory.
"If we want to get back to Man Utd's true level, true traditions, we have to challenge Barcelona," United boss Solskjaer said.
"They were a couple of levels above over the two games."
