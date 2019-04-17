Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Hamilton, Derby, Birmingham, Hull, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth, Millwall

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are closing in on the signing of forward Greg Stewart, who is on loan to Aberdeen from Birmingham City, and are eyeing deals for Hearts centre-half John Souttar and Motherwell winger Jake Hastie. (The Herald)

Rangers, who recently pulled out of talks to sign Motherwell winger Jake Hastie because they felt he was dragging his heels, are to resume talks with the 20-year-old who is also is also interesting Atlanta United, Derby County, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Portsmouth. (Daily Star)

Derby County are unable to complete the signing of Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie on a pre-contract basis because the English Championship club's accounts are being probed by the English Football League and are operating under a "soft transfer embargo". (Daily Telegraph)

Hamilton Academical have signed Southend United centre-half Markus Fjortoft after the 26-year-old Norwegian agreed a one-year contract, but Accies are likely to lose out to Scottish Premiership neighbours Motherwell for the signature of Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Liam Polworth. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic have formed a partnership with Korona Kielce, who are sitting mid-table in the Polish Ekstraklasa, that could lead to top young talent moving to the Scottish champions. (The Herald)

Celtic are poised to escape Scottish FA punishment for the sectarian chants their fans directed at Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes at Hampden Park on Sunday. (The National)

Scotland's leading clubs have been told by former Scottish FA president George Peat that they must accept responsibility for cracking down on crowd disorder and sectarian chanting at matches and not the governing body. (The National)

Kilmarnock owner Billy Bowie cut Rangers' ticket allocation by half to 4,000 for their forthcoming visit to Rugby Park, and will do the same for Celtic, because he had enough of sectarian chanting and coin throwing during recent matches against the Old Firm. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock could be left with a significant six-figure shortfall in ticket revenue next season as Rangers consider whether to accept their full allocation at Rugby Park. (The Herald)

Hibernian midfielder Marvin Bartley has thanked fans "of various clubs and people of all creeds and colours" for the support he received in the aftermath of a racial abuse incident during the Edinburgh derby with Hearts at Tynecastle earlier this month. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is refusing to give up on his dream of playing in this season's Scottish Cup final, despite his horror face injury suffered against Aberdeen on Sunday for which he will undergo surgery on Thursday. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson's red card in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic has ruled the 19-year-old out of Scottish Premiership fixtures against Kilmarnock and Rangers. (Daily Express, print edition)

Ross County defender Callum Semple has been hit with an eight-match ban after the 20-year-old broke the Scottish FA's rules on gambling. (The Herald)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has hailed "imperious" John Souttar as the best defender in Scotland following the 22-year-old's display in their Scottish Cup semi-final win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday. (Scottish Sun)

A Hearts programme from a game against English giants Manchester United in 1960 has sold at an auction for around £4,500. (Edinburgh Evening News)