N Ireland U18 Schoolboys need point against Republic to clinch Centenary Shield

Callum Ferris (right) is in the Northern Ireland Under-18 squad for Thursday's game against the Republic

Northern Ireland Under-18 Schools will lift the Centenary Shield if they avoid defeat against the Republic of Ireland in Belfast on Thursday evening.

Frankie Wilson's squad have earned 1-0 wins over Scotland and Wales plus a goalless draw against England so far in the competition.

The Republic have one point from their opening two games and will earn a share of the trophy with two closing wins.

England have completed their programme with seven points from four games.

That means they are level at the top with Northern Ireland.

Josh Largo-Ellis (St Michael's Enniskillen/Ballinamallard United), Malachy Smith (Breda Academy/Glentoran), Jack Bradley (St Joseph's Boys' Derry-Londonderry/Coleraine) and Trai Hume (NIFL Academy/Linfield), are back in Wilson's squad after missing the England game.

Midfielder Sean Og Gallagher (Trinity College Belfast/Glentoran) has retained his place in the squad after receiving his first call-up for the England game.

Thursday's match take place at Queen's University Belfast's Dub with an 18:00 BST kick-off.

Northern Ireland have won the Centenary Shield outright in 1996, 1998, 1998, 2011 and 2013 and also shared the title in 2005 and 2009.

Northern Ireland Under-18 squad

Goalkeepers: Ruadhan McKenna (Rathmore Grammar/Cliftonville), Paul McLaughlin (Christian Brothers Belfast/Glentoran)

Defenders: Jamie Glover (Ashfield Boys' High/Glentoran), Josh Largo-Ellis (St Michael's Enniskillen/Ballinamallard United), Malachy Smith (Breda Academy/Glentoran), Ruairi O'Hare (St Patrick's Downpatrick/Linfield), Patrick Burns (captain - St Malachy's Belfast/Glenavon)

Midfielders: Lewis McGarvey (St Malachy's Belfast/Glentoran), Andrew Whiteside (Coleraine GS/Coleraine), Jack Bradley (St Joseph's Boys' Derry-Londonderry/Coleraine), Trai Hume (NIFL Academy/Linfield), Sean Og Gallagher (Trinity College Belfast/Glentoran), Jake Corbett (SERC Lisburn/Linfield), Liam Hassin (Larne High/Larne), Sam Robb (Fivemiletown College/Ballinamallard United), Ryan Carmichael (St Patrick's Academy Dungannon/Portadown)

Forwards: Calvin McCurry (De La Salle Belfast/St Oliver Plunkett), Callum Ferris (NIFL Academy/Portadown).