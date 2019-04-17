Rudiger has made 43 appearance for Chelsea this season, scoring once

Chelsea v Slavia Prague Venue: Stamford Bridge Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Slavia Prague boss Jindrich Trpisovsky hopes Chelsea take them "seriously" and play Eden Hazard in their Europa League quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Chelsea hold a 1-0 lead from last week's first leg in Prague.

Hazard, with 19 goals and 12 assists this season, was on the bench in the opening game, coming on after an hour.

"I think currently he's the best player in the world," said Trpisovsky. "And I'd love for him to play tomorrow."

He added: "Because if he plays tomorrow that means Chelsea take us seriously.

"And if we win tomorrow we would beat the best Chelsea, and we would be respected. So we hope the best players will be here tomorrow."

Slavia Prague are five points clear at the top of the Czech Republic's top flight with two matches remaining.

Trpisovsky added: "I am very impressed by Chelsea. We were really stunned and the whole environment here, and this is a great experience. The quality is just unreal, it's like being on a different planet.

"Obviously, we don't have that in the Czech Republic. I am very grateful that we can be here, and that we're playing here. We're going to war tomorrow, so we've got to be ready."

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is set to miss the match with a minor knee injury picked up in Sunday's defeat by Liverpool.

Gary Cahill, whose last appearance was in November's win over PAOK Salonika, could be on the bench in his absence.

Midfielder Ethan Ampadu and defender Marcos Alonso are both doubts.

Olivier Giroud could start up front as he did in Chelsea's 1-0 first-leg win.

David Luiz is likely to be partnered by Andreas Christensen in the centre of defence.

Should they progress, Chelsea will face either Benfica or Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals. The Portuguese side lead 4-2 after their home leg.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 14 games in the Europa League. Of the 10 European quarter-finals they have contested since 2003-04, they have progressed from all except a Champions League defeat by Manchester United in 2011.

MATCH FACTS