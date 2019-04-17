Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
Chelsea20:00Slavia Prague
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Slavia Prague

Antonio Rudiger
Rudiger has made 43 appearance for Chelsea this season, scoring once
Chelsea v Slavia Prague
Venue: Stamford Bridge Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Slavia Prague boss Jindrich Trpisovsky hopes Chelsea take them "seriously" and play Eden Hazard in their Europa League quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Chelsea hold a 1-0 lead from last week's first leg in Prague.

Hazard, with 19 goals and 12 assists this season, was on the bench in the opening game, coming on after an hour.

"I think currently he's the best player in the world," said Trpisovsky. "And I'd love for him to play tomorrow."

He added: "Because if he plays tomorrow that means Chelsea take us seriously.

"And if we win tomorrow we would beat the best Chelsea, and we would be respected. So we hope the best players will be here tomorrow."

Slavia Prague are five points clear at the top of the Czech Republic's top flight with two matches remaining.

Trpisovsky added: "I am very impressed by Chelsea. We were really stunned and the whole environment here, and this is a great experience. The quality is just unreal, it's like being on a different planet.

"Obviously, we don't have that in the Czech Republic. I am very grateful that we can be here, and that we're playing here. We're going to war tomorrow, so we've got to be ready."

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is set to miss the match with a minor knee injury picked up in Sunday's defeat by Liverpool.

Gary Cahill, whose last appearance was in November's win over PAOK Salonika, could be on the bench in his absence.

Midfielder Ethan Ampadu and defender Marcos Alonso are both doubts.

Olivier Giroud could start up front as he did in Chelsea's 1-0 first-leg win.

David Luiz is likely to be partnered by Andreas Christensen in the centre of defence.

Should they progress, Chelsea will face either Benfica or Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals. The Portuguese side lead 4-2 after their home leg.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 14 games in the Europa League. Of the 10 European quarter-finals they have contested since 2003-04, they have progressed from all except a Champions League defeat by Manchester United in 2011.

MATCH FACTS

  • Chelsea's only previous European meeting with Slavia Prague was their 1-0 first-leg victory.
  • Slavia Prague are winless in their last eight European meetings with English clubs (W0 D2 L6) since winning 2-1 at home to Leeds United in March 2000 in the Uefa Cup.
  • Chelsea have won 10 of their 11 Europa League matches this season (W10 D1 L0) - no English side has ever won 11 major European games in a single season (also Man Utd in 2002-03/2016-17 and Newcastle United in 2004-05 on 10 wins).
  • Slavia Prague have overturned a first-leg deficit on four of the 12 occasions this has occurred in major European competition, although they have been eliminated on all four occasions they've lost the first leg at home.
  • Willian has provided seven Europa League assists for Chelsea this season, the joint-most in the competition along with Bate's Igor Stasevich.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 18th April 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories