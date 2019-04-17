Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says his side have made a 'big statement' reaching the Champions League semi-finals

Liverpool became the first English team to reach back-to-back Champions League semi-finals since Chelsea and Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side made a "big statement" by thrashing Porto to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for a second successive year.

The Reds' 4-1 victory in Portugal, sealed a 6-1 aggregate win and they will meet Barcelona in the last four.

"For us to be in the semi-finals is unbelievable. The second time in a row is something really crazy," Klopp said.

"I'm really proud of the boys and what they did."

Liverpool's 17th game without defeat and their eighth-straight victory ensured they became the first English side to reach the semi-final stage of the competition in back-to-back seasons since Chelsea and Manchester United achieved that feat between 2006-07 and 2008-09.

Barcelona reached the semis with a 4-0 aggregate win over Manchester United, with the first leg against Liverpool scheduled for 30 April (20:00 BST) at Nou Camp.

It will be the clubs' first competitive meeting since Liverpool knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage during the 2006-07 season, though Klopp's side face Premier League matches against Cardiff and Huddersfield first.

"To be in the semi-final is a big statement," Klopp added.

"The news that there's a proper football game between Liverpool and Barcelona is really good news and I'm happy for all the people in the football club.

"We will find things that we think we can use against them, but I'm not worrying about that tonight."

Porto had dominated parts of the second leg at Estadio do Dragao but were punished for their failure to turn chances into goals with strikes from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk providing an emphatic feel to the scoreline.

"It's not a result that reflects the two games," Klopp said. "At Anfield we were the clear better side, we dominated the game and played a really good game and made life difficult for Porto.

"Tonight it was the other way around, they made our life difficult."