Tottenham beat Man City in Champions League: Spurs players are heroes - Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino celebrated with his players and the Tottenham fans after the full-time whistle at Etihad Stadium

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed his players as "heroes" after they sealed a stunning 4-4 away-goals win at Manchester City to reach the last four of the Champions League.

In a remarkable game at Etihad Stadium, Spurs lost 4-3 on the night but went through having won the first leg 1-0.

"I am so happy, so proud," Pochettino, whose side meets Ajax in the semi-finals, told BT Sport.

"My players are heroes. I am so happy for them, so happy for the fans."

City were leading 4-2 and heading through with just over 15 minutes to play before Fernando Llorente scored to hand Spurs the away-goals advantage.

The ball appeared to make contact with the Spaniard's elbow before coming off his hip and beyond Ederson, but the goal stood after a VAR review by referee Cuneyt Cakir.

In injury time, Raheem Sterling appeared to claim the winner as the Etihad erupted in celebration, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR after Sergio Aguero was adjudged to be offside in the build-up.

"In a moment many things happened in your head and the disappointment was massive, but they changed the decision," Pochettino said.

"That is why we love football. Today we showed great character and great personality it was an unbelievable game."