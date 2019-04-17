Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola laments 'cruel' Spurs defeat

Manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will recover from their "cruel" defeat by Tottenham in the Champions League to push for a domestic Treble.

City had an injury-time winner from Raheem Sterling ruled out by VAR as Spurs edged a thrilling 4-4 aggregate draw on away goals.

"It's tough. It's cruel but we have to accept it," he said.

"We fought a lot, nine, 10 months for the Premier League. It's in our hands. It's tough, but we have to do it."

City, who have already won the League Cup, will play Watford in the FA Cup final on 18 May and are two points behind Liverpool at the top of Premier League, with a game in hand.

"I am so proud of the players and the fans," added Guardiola.

"I have never heard noise like that since I have been in Manchester but football is unpredictable."

More to follow.