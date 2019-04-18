Scottish Gossip: Alex McLeish, Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, PSG, Leeds

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Alex McLeish will lose his job as Scotland head coach today as the Scottish FA board meets at Hampden Park to assess the opening Euro 2020 qualifying defeat by Kazakhstan - and his replacement must already be known. (The Herald)

Fulham could scupper any attempt by the Scottish FA to install Steve Clarke as the next Scotland head coach as the club doomed to relegation from the English top flight have targeted the Kilmarnock manager for next season. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Willy Sagnol, the 42-year-old Frenchman who has managed Bordeaux and was interim head coach at Bayern Munich in 2017, will apply for the Celtic job this summer.(Scottish Sun)

Celtic centre-half Dedryck Boyata has been left sweating on his £40,000-a-week move to Germany after Hertha Berlin announced that head coach Pal Dardai will leave the Bundesliga club this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows says he cannot stop Scotland Under-21 winger Jake Hastie joining Rangers when his contract expires this summer because he has made several offers of a new contract to the 20-year-old, but he has warned that he will cost £400,000 in compensation. (Daily Record)

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows will not change the club's policy by handing long-term contracts to the club's young players because he does not think the club will benefit more financially than the £400,000 he expects to receive for winger Jake Hastie - and for Stuart McKinstry when he joins Leeds United this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he has no plans to sell Scotland centre-half John Souttar this summer, despite the 23-year-old, who is under contract until 2022, being linked with Rangers. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard says he will still be able to sign Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie this summer despite reports of a transfer embargo being imposed on the Championship club by the English Football League. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Striker Timothy Weah says extending his loan at Celtic with Paris St-Germain beyond the end of the season is among a number of options as he assesses the next stage of his career, with the 19-year-old under contract with the French top-flight club until 2021. (The Scotsman)

On-loan Paris St-Germain striker Timothy Weah is hoping to be at Hampden Park as part of Celtic's Scottish Cup final squad on 25 May, despite the United States being due to open their Under-20 World Cup finals campaign the previous day against Ukraine in Poland. (The National)

On-loan Paris St-Germain striker Timothy Weah is torn between Celtic's Scottish Cup final and turning out for USA in the Under-20s World Cup in Poland. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers could theoretically appeal the decision by Kilmarnock to cut their ticket allocation in half for the final league game of the season, but the Scottish Professional Football League board would be unlikely to rule in their favour if they do so. (The Herald)

Hearts manager Craig Levein will have to wait to discover if he is to be punished over an Scottish FA misconduct charge following an incident at an under-18s match against Hibernian after his Hampden hearing was adjourned. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen forward Bruce Anderson has revealed how Celtic midfielder Scott Allan helped him cope with diabetes. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic will once again return to Austria for their pre-season preparations this summer, as well as taking in a friendly in Switzerland, as they gear up for another early start to their campaign. (The Herald)

Falkirk have lost their appeal against the £40,000 Scottish Professional Football League fine they received over the illegal approach for manager Ray McKinnon when he was at Championship rivals Greenock Morton. (Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Versatile veteran Scotland back Ruaridh Jackson has extended his Glasgow Warriors contract by a year. (The Scotsman)

Scotland's Cameron Norrie will join Kyle Edmund in the world's top 40 if the 24-year-old gains one more win by reaching the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Open. (Daily Mail, print edition)