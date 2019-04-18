Man City v Tottenham: How does that incredible finish make you feel about VAR?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called it "cruel"; Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said "That is why we love football... anything can happen."

Both men lost their jackets in the bedlam of Raheem Sterling's disallowed injury-time goal - the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruling it out for offside and sending Spurs through to the Champions League semi-finals on the away goals rule.

Spurs players had been laid flat out on their back. The Etihad erupted. Guardiola had sprinted off down the touchline in celebration. Then he looked up at the big screen showing 'goal review', sank to his knees and put his head in his hands.

The stadium went silent. Then despair. Now the away end erupted.

Has there ever been a more dramatic end to a game of football? Was this a turning point for VAR in the mind of football fans?

BBC Radio 5 Live pundits:

BBC football correspondent John Murray: "It [VAR] adds a whole new dimension to a match of football."

Ex-England striker Alan Shearer: "In a game like this, when that ball hits the back of the net, the last thing on your mind is 'VAR - I'd better not celebrate'. From ecstasy to agony in 30 seconds."

Sixty seconds of an emotional rollercoaster - in pictures

Man City boss Pep Guardiola and his staff believe they are through to the Champions League semi-final...

Spurs players dejected at what appears to be Raheem Sterling's injury-time winner...

Hang on... a VAR review

Pep fears the worst. Pochettino has lost his jacket

No goal. Sterling - denied a hat-trick - cannot believe it

Pochettino leads the Spurs celebrations

