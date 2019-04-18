Champions League: Liverpool & Tottenham semi-final dates confirmed

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side beat Manchester City in the last eight, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's side beat Porto

Liverpool and Tottenham have had the dates for their Champions League semi-finals confirmed by Uefa.

Spurs will host Dutch side Ajax in the first leg on Tuesday, 30 April, with the second leg in Amsterdam on Wednesday, 8 May.

Liverpool will travel to Barcelona for their first leg on Wednesday, 1 May before hosting the Spanish side in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, 7 May.

The dates will mean changes to Premier League fixtures for both teams.

The Reds are scheduled to to play a Premier League game at Newcastle United at 16:30 BST on Sunday, 7 May - two days before the second leg.

Spurs are meant to be playing at Bournemouth at 20:00 BST on Monday 6 May, which again is two days before the second leg of their semi-final.