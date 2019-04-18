Champions League: Liverpool & Tottenham semi-final dates confirmed
-
- From the section European Football
Liverpool and Tottenham have had the dates for their Champions League semi-finals confirmed by Uefa.
Spurs will host Dutch side Ajax in the first leg on Tuesday, 30 April, with the second leg in Amsterdam on Wednesday, 8 May.
Liverpool will travel to Barcelona for their first leg on Wednesday, 1 May before hosting the Spanish side in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, 7 May.
The dates will mean changes to Premier League fixtures for both teams.
The Reds are scheduled to to play a Premier League game at Newcastle United at 16:30 BST on Sunday, 7 May - two days before the second leg.
Spurs are meant to be playing at Bournemouth at 20:00 BST on Monday 6 May, which again is two days before the second leg of their semi-final.