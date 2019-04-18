Liverpool new kit: Former manager Bob Paisley honoured in retro-style strip

Liverpool's retro-style home kit for next season pays homage to their legendary former manager Bob Paisley.

He led the men's side to three European Cups and multiple league titles during the 1970s and early 1980s.

The tribute shirt - for both the men's and women's teams - marks what would have been the year of his 100th birthday and features the iconic white pinstripes, inspired by the 1982-83 season - Paisley's final season in charge.

His signature can also be seen stitched into the inside collar.

For most Liverpool fans, Paisley was the greatest manager the club has ever seen, winning six First Division titles, three League Cups, three European Cups, one Uefa Cup, and one Uefa Super Cup.

Liverpool in 1982 featuring: (back row L to R) Kenny Dalglish, Mark Lawrenson, Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen, Bruce Grobbelaar, Ian Rush and Phil Thompson. Front row L to R: Graeme Souness, Sammy Lee, David Hodgson, Alan Kennedy and Phil Neal

The pinstripes were not an entirely popular addition to the kit when it was first launched in 1982, but fans grew to love them.

Paisley spent 44 years at Liverpool in total (as a player, assistant manager and manager), and died in 1996, aged 77.

Banners featuring his face can still be seen at Anfield, and the Paisley Gateway stands at the Kop End.

The advertising campaign features Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino among other Liverpool players, sporting the new kit.

But someone obviously forgot to mention the photo shoot to James Milner...