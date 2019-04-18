Ben Davies says Spurs success emulates Wales at Euro 2016

Ben Davies missed the Euro 2016 semi final defeat to Portugal due to suspension

Defender Ben Davies says Tottenham's remarkable progress in the Champions League reminds him of Wales' incredible Euro 2016 success in France.

Despite trailing 1-0 to PSV in their fourth group game with just a point on the board, Spurs reached the semi-final in a thrilling contest with Man City.

Wales reached the semi-finals of the Euros despite it being their first major tournament in 58 years.

"It is similar to what we achieved with Wales at Euro 2016," Davies explained.

Spurs won through to the semi-final after an extraordinary game at the Etihad.

Fernando Llorente's goal, awarded after a VAR review for handball, made the score 4-3 on the night with Tottenham ahead on the away goals rule.

Raheem Sterling thought he had won the contest for quadruple-chasing Man City in injury time, but his goal was ruled out by VAR for an offside against Sergio Aguero.

Tottenham's players sank to their knees after they thought Raheem Sterling had won the game for Man City

Davies admits Tottenham's players had no idea that the last-gasp goal they conceded was destined to be ruled out.

"We didn't have a clue what was happening, I didn't even know why he was checking VAR to be honest but to get through, the feeling is just relief, the luck was on our side and to get through feels amazing," Davies told BBC Sport.

"Sometimes these cup runs aren't quite as smooth as you would like them to be, but we are where we are now and it feels amazing.

"It is about a group where we have a lot of belief and that puts us in a good frame of mind that we can go out there and produce something special."

Davies admits the crazy game, which saw four goals in the opening 11 minutes and City leading 3-2 after 21 minutes, was not what Tottenham had planned for as they attempted to defend a narrow 1-0 first leg lead.

"It was an extraordinary game of football, it was pretty crazy," he said.

"But sometimes it doesn't matter how it comes, we won the tie over two legs and we are delighted.

"The start of the game was not our game plan, definitely not, but sometimes these games are pretty hectic and the tactics go out of the window.

"It is about getting over the line and somehow we managed to do that and it is a special, special night."

Davies says Tottenham are now determined to reach the final in Madrid on June 1, with another surprise success story in this season's tournament, Ajax, standing in their away.

"It is huge, it is an unbelievable night, but it is something we are aspiring to. We want to keep going. We want to get to the final," he added.

"It is unbelievable; these are the places we want to be in as a club, the last couple of years we have been building up to moments like this.

"Now we have to put our best foot forward against a good Ajax side, we saw how good they have been. They have got there on merit and it will be a tough game against them."