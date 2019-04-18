Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations; Cameroon clinch at World Cup

Cameroon's only other appearance at the Under-17 World Cup was in 2003

Cameroon had to come from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania to clinch a place at the World Cup.

Their second win of the tournament means Cameroon progress to the semi-finals of the tournament with a game to spare.

In their opening match on Monday Cameroon beat Guinea 2-0.

All four semi-finalists from Tanzania also earn a place at the World Cup in Brazil later this year.

Morocco took the lead in the 22nd minute through Tawfik Bentayeb.

Ismaila Seidou equalised in the 73rd minute and added the winner in injury time.

It will be only Cameroon's second appearance at the Under-17 World after their debut in 2003 in Finland, when three draws was not enough to see them progress from the group phase.