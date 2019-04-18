Graham Potter: Swansea City boss plans to stay despite Celtic link

Swansea appointed Graham Potter on a three-year deal in June 2018

Graham Potter is planning to stay at Swansea City as they look to rebuild following Premier League relegation.

Potter has been linked with Celtic having impressed during his first season as Swansea boss.

But having spent seven years in his previous job at Swedish club Ostersund, the 43-year-old is keen to put down roots in Wales.

He said: "I enjoyed my time in Sweden. I was stable and we made progress and I'm looking forward to the same here."

Potter added: "You want the football club you are working at to improve and progress and you want the same for yourself.

"That's what everybody should be aspiring to. I have a job to do here and I am focused on that."

Swansea look destined for a mid-table Championship finish having seen their seven-year stint in the Premier League end last season.

That is a commendable effort given the exodus of senior players following relegation, with Potter blooding a host of youngsters in 2018-19.

He has produced a youthful side who play stylish football, and hopes are high about what could be achieved next season if Swansea can keep most of their squad together.

Potter is one of a number of managers touted as potential targets for Celtic, with current Hoops boss Neil Lennon's deal up at the end of the season.

"It's just speculation from you guys in the media," said Potter.

"I had a bit of a laugh about it with Oli McBurnie and George Byers as Rangers supporters, but apart from that there's nothing in it as far as I am concerned."

Potter, who will be without Bersant Celina for Swansea's Good Friday clash with Rotherham due to illness, says the futures of out-of-contract players like Leroy Fer, Martin Olsson, Luciano Narsingh and Wayne Routledge may not be decided until the end of the season.

Swansea are continuing to struggle in their bid to tie Dan James - who is contracted until 2020 - to a new deal, but Potter wants the winger to focus on the last five games of this campaign.

"I think it's unfair on the player to keep putting him under the spotlight of a contract - let him play football and at the end of the season we will see," he said.

Meanwhile, Potter has paid tribute to Alan Curtis after the Swans legend announced he will retire from coaching at the end of the season.

"He has been an incredible help and support for me," Potter said.

"He's welcome in our changing room whenever he wants - he's part of the fabric of this club."

Potter says Swansea will look consider whether to replace Curtis ahead of next season.