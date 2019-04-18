Fantasy football: Tips for picking your Premier League team

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are both in pursuit of the Premier League title

The Premier League is hurtling towards its conclusion as Liverpool and Manchester City continue to battle it out for the title.

The Reds leapfrogged the defending champions into top spot once again with victory over Chelsea last Sunday, although City have a game in hand.

With just over three weeks of fantasy football to go, gameweek 35 is set to be crucial at both ends of the table as eight teams play twice.

As normal service resumes for fantasy managers across the country this weekend, we haven't got all of the answers, but we do have five tips that might help you fill a void.

Could Pep get back at Poch?

Manchester City and Tottenham renew their rivalry at lunchtime on Saturday, just three days after Spurs dumped Pep Guardiola's men out of the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side triumphed on away goals after a thrilling quarter-final second leg at Etihad Stadium to end the hosts' hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.

But having been knocked out of Europe, City's primary focus will now be on delivering a second consecutive Premier League title.

Guardiola's men face Spurs and neighbours Manchester United in the same week, so who better to lead the title charge than talisman Aguero?

The Argentine scored against Spurs on Wednesday night and one more strike in the league will see him become just the second player, after Thierry Henry, to score 20+ Premier League goals in five consecutive campaigns.

Aguero is the joint top goalscorer in the top flight with Mohamed Salah (19) and is likely to feature heavily against both Spurs and Man Utd on Wednesday.

All to play for in Manchester then...

Wilson back in the goals

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson was influential in the Cherries' thumping victory at Brighton last weekend, scoring one and assisting another two goals at the Amex.

Eddie Howe's said face lowly Fulham at home on Saturday and no side has conceded more goals in the Premier League this season than the Cottagers.

Bournemouth strikers might just be in high demand then.

Wilson missed almost two months at the turn of the year with a knee injury, but he looked back to his best at Brighton with an accomplished finish from close range.

If you're still in doubt of his credentials, only eight players have been directly involved in more Premier League goals than the 27-year-old Bournemouth striker.

Just Alexandre Lacazette and Sergio Aguero have been involved in more goals having played less minutes in the top flight.

It's been quite a season for Wilson, who scored twice at Craven Cottage in October, 10 days before his first call-up for the England senior squad - and it could get even better this weekend.

Premier League goal involvement (2018-19) Player Goals Assists Totals Eden Hazard 16 12 28 Sergio Aguero 19 7 26 Mohamed Salah 19 7 26 Raheem Sterling 17 9 26 Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang 18 5 23 Paul Pogba 13 9 22 Harry Kane 17 4 21 Alexandre Lacazette 13 7 20 Callum Wilson 12 8 20

Time to stick with the Seagulls

Brighton and Cardiff were the only two sides with a double gameweek last time out, and lots of fantasy football managers opted to sign Seagulls in their numbers.

Those knee-jerk transfers backfired as Chris Hughton's side conceded seven goals without scoring.

However, Brighton travel to Wolves having won each of their last three league fixtures against the West Midlands club, keeping clean sheets in each encounter.

Defeat to Cardiff means the struggling Seagulls are just two points above the Bluebirds in the relegation zone, but they clearly have the measure of this weekend's opponents.

Wolves have failed to score in their last five games against Brighton, so keeping defenders Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy in the side might just not be a bad idea.

Following their trip to Wolves, Brighton then pay a visit to the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium, so there are two opportunities for points once again.

Hornets could pack a sting

It might also be worth casting an eye over Watford this week.

They have a double gameweek, comprising of two fixtures against sides in the bottom five - Huddersfield and Southampton.

If it's clean sheets you're after, Craig Cathcart is the man most likely to feature in their defence, with injuries casting doubt over some of the other regulars.

Further forward, Andre Gray could well be the man to benefit from Troy Deeney's suspension with a central striking role, although Isaac Success is another option.

Will Gerard Deulofeu be fit? If the Spanish winger recovers from the injury he picked up in the FA Cup semi-final win over Wolves (in which he scored twice), surely he is worth a go?

Can Liverpool maintain their title pursuit?

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has scored two goals in his last two games in all competitions

Liverpool continue to fight for silverware on two fronts, in the Champions League and the Premier League.

The Reds - who lead the way with four games to go - have not won the English title since 1990, although current champions Manchester City have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Cardiff this weekend, and while the Bluebirds will be buoyed in their battle for survival after victory at Brighton in midweek, Liverpool are strong favourites to maintain their winning run.

The leaders have won their last eight games in all competitions while Cardiff have lost their last three Premier League matches with Liverpool, conceding 13 goals.

Salah and Roberto Firmino will poses a goal threat as usual, but Sadio Mane might be a sensible choice for your fantasy team given his recent record.

The Senegalese forward has scored 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League games for Liverpool, while no player has scored more league goals in this calendar year.