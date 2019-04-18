Man City players to fund 26 supporter buses for FA Cup final

Manchester City fans at Wembley for the League Cup final in February

Manchester City's first-team players will each pay for one of 26 buses transporting supporters to Wembley for the FA Cup final against Watford.

More coaches will also be provided for the match on 18 May, subject to demand.

"The support from our fans throughout the season has been nothing short of incredible," City captain Vincent Kompany said.

"We still have so much to fight for this season, and this is our way of saying thank you."

He added: "Travelling to so many games in league and cup competitions, both home and away, is not easy to do and is something that every player in our squad values and appreciates."

The Blues were dramatically knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesdays night, as Premier league rivals Tottenham won the quarter-final tie on away goals.

The result means City can no longer win the quadruple, but they can still secure a domestic treble by adding the Premier League and FA Cup to the Carabao Cup title they won by beating Chelsea on penalties in the final in February.