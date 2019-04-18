Irish Premiership: Newry City v Glentoran (Fri)

Newry are seeking to avoid automatic relegation while the Glens are chasing a European play-off berth

Irish Premiership: Newry City v Glentoran Venue: The Newry Showgrounds Date: Friday, 19 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on BBC Sport NI website

Newry City boss Darren Mullen says he is not surprised by his side's change in fortune as they seek to avoid relegation from the Premiership.

Back-to-back wins have seen Newry leapfrog Ards at the bottom of the table with three games remaining.

Mullen's side have defeated Ards and Warrenpoint so far this month, having not won previously since November.

The side that finishes 11th will face a relegation/promotion play-off with a Championship outfit.

"I think we have coped well so far this season," says Mullen, who guided his side to four promotions in five seasons in order to reach to the top tier.

"Our position doesn't necessarily reflect that but we simply just have not been scoring enough.

"Nothing specific has changed, we have continued to work hard and thankfully have added goals."

In their last two games Newry have scored seven goals, nearly a third as many as they managed in the previous 33 league fixtures.

On Friday evening they welcome Glentoran, who are still in pole position to claim the final Europa League play-off spot, to the Showgrounds.

"We have three cup finals to come, that's the way we are looking at it," Mullen said.

"We always seem to thrive towards the end of the season, when it matter. It is the part of the year where we have kept our season alive in the past and we know the importance of staying in this league."