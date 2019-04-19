Steve Clarke can be a legend with Scotland, says Michael Stewart

Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke was Scotland's manager of the year last season

Steve Clarke is the outstanding candidate to replace Alex McLeish as Scotland head coach, says former international Michael Stewart.

McLeish, in his second spell as national manager, was sacked after a poor start to Euro 2020 qualification.

Clarke is under contract with Kilmarnock for another year.

"You can't look further than Steve Clarke," Stewart told BBC Sportsound. "He has done an unbelievable job at Kilmarnock."

Clarke, 55, has been at Rugby Park since October 2017, steering the club from relegation worries to fifth place in his first season.

The Ayrshire side currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership, on course for European qualification for the first time since 2001.

The former Scotland and Chelsea full-back has been linked with a summer move to Fulham and recently spoke of feeling "unfulfilled in England" after spells in charge at West Bromwich Albion and Reading.

"I know there's chat of Fulham being interested, but the national team is an attractive job and I think if you put a contract in front of him he'd take it," said Stewart, who won four caps for Scotland.

"You can play on the emotional side of it and say, 'if you are the man who takes Scotland to the Euros you will be a legend'.

"Leading Fulham back to the Premier League is not the same as being a legendary Scotland manager. Sell the vision to him. If he's successful with Scotland, he'll get a better job than Fulham.

"Wherever where he's been as coach or manger it all suggests he is a guy of the highest calibre."

Meanwhile, former Scotland defender Willie Miller is urging the Scottish FA to compile a shortlist of candidates after the failed pursuit of Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill led to McLeish's appointment 14 months ago.

"You could go back to the Michael O'Neill situation and how [former SFA chief executive] Stewart Regan went out on a limb by making him the preferred candidate," said Miller.

"You are actually asking for someone to take advantage of that and, no disrespect to Michael, that's what he did. He took advantage of the situation and got himself a nice lucrative contract in a place he is comfortable in.

"If you only target one guy and someone comes in with a better offer, you are left rudderless."