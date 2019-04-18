First Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Benfica 0.
Eintracht Frankfurt v Benfica
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 19Abraham
- 20Hasebe
- 3Falette
- 24da Costa
- 5Fernandes
- 17Rode
- 10Kostic
- 11Gacinovic
- 8Jovic
- 4Rebic
Substitutes
- 1Rönnow
- 6de Guzmán
- 15Willems
- 16Torró
- 22Chandler
- 23Russ
- 39Mendes Paciência
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 6Rúben Dias
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 3Grimaldo
- 5Fejsa
- 22Samaris
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 79Sequeira
- 14Seferovic
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 11Cervi
- 18Salvio
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 61Morris Luís
- 97Reis Ferreira
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Benfica. André Almeida tries a through ball, but Rafa is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ante Rebic tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Félix with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Offside, Benfica. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Samaris.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Benfica 0. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ante Rebic with a headed pass.
Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).
Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by André Almeida.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Mijat Gacinovic tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.
Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Andreas Samaris (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by André Almeida.
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Félix (Benfica).
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).
João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).
João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.