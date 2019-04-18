Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
Frankfurt1Benfica0

Eintracht Frankfurt v Benfica

Line-ups

Frankfurt

  • 31Trapp
  • 19Abraham
  • 20Hasebe
  • 3Falette
  • 24da Costa
  • 5Fernandes
  • 17Rode
  • 10Kostic
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 8Jovic
  • 4Rebic

Substitutes

  • 1Rönnow
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 15Willems
  • 16Torró
  • 22Chandler
  • 23Russ
  • 39Mendes Paciência

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 33Nivaldo Vieira
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 5Fejsa
  • 22Samaris
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 79Sequeira
  • 14Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 10Gonçalves Oliveira
  • 11Cervi
  • 18Salvio
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 61Morris Luís
  • 97Reis Ferreira
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Benfica 0.

Offside, Benfica. André Almeida tries a through ball, but Rafa is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ante Rebic tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Félix with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

Offside, Benfica. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Samaris.

Goal!

Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Benfica 0. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ante Rebic with a headed pass.

Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).

Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by André Almeida.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Mijat Gacinovic tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.

Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Andreas Samaris (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by André Almeida.

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by João Félix (Benfica).

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Rúben Dias.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).

João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).

João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

