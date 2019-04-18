Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
Valencia1Villarreal0

Valencia v Villarreal

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 18Wass
  • 4Roncaglia
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 15Latorre Grueso
  • 20Torres
  • 10Parejo
  • 8SolerSubstituted forGabrielat 45'minutes
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 9Gameiro

Substitutes

  • 5Gabriel
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 14Gayá
  • 16Lee
  • 17Coquelin
  • 23Sobrino
  • 28Rivero

Villarreal

  • 13Fernández
  • 38Ratiu
  • 4Funes Mori
  • 6Ruiz
  • 11Costa
  • 5Cáseres
  • 22Rabaseda AntolínBooked at 24minsSubstituted forChukwuezeat 45'minutes
  • 28Morlanes
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 16PedrazaBooked at 34mins
  • 7Moreno

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Gaspar
  • 8Fornals
  • 9Bacca
  • 10Iborra
  • 18Fuego Martínez
  • 30Chukwueze
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Foul by Santi Mina (Valencia).

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Santiago Cáseres (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).

Second Half

Second Half begins Valencia 1, Villarreal 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze replaces Raba.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Gabriel replaces Carlos Soler.

Half Time

First Half ends, Valencia 1, Villarreal 0.

Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Toni Lato (Valencia).

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Andrei Ratiu.

Attempt saved. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mouctar Diakhaby.

Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manu Trigueros with a cross.

Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Toni Lato.

Attempt blocked. Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Cáseres.

Foul by Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal).

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).

Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raba (Villarreal).

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jaume Costa (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ferrán Torres (Valencia).

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Ramiro Funes Mori.

Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).

Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Raba (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Raba (Villarreal).

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jaume Costa (Villarreal).

Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raba.

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Foul by Raba (Villarreal).

Toni Lato (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jaume Costa (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia).

Top Stories