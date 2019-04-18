Foul by Santi Mina (Valencia).
Valencia v Villarreal
Line-ups
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 18Wass
- 4Roncaglia
- 12Diakhaby
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 20Torres
- 10Parejo
- 8SolerSubstituted forGabrielat 45'minutes
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 9Gameiro
Substitutes
- 5Gabriel
- 11Cheryshev
- 14Gayá
- 16Lee
- 17Coquelin
- 23Sobrino
- 28Rivero
Villarreal
- 13Fernández
- 38Ratiu
- 4Funes Mori
- 6Ruiz
- 11Costa
- 5Cáseres
- 22Rabaseda AntolínBooked at 24minsSubstituted forChukwuezeat 45'minutes
- 28Morlanes
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 16PedrazaBooked at 34mins
- 7Moreno
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Gaspar
- 8Fornals
- 9Bacca
- 10Iborra
- 18Fuego Martínez
- 30Chukwueze
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Santiago Cáseres (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
Second Half
Second Half begins Valencia 1, Villarreal 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze replaces Raba.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Gabriel replaces Carlos Soler.
Half Time
First Half ends, Valencia 1, Villarreal 0.
Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toni Lato (Valencia).
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Andrei Ratiu.
Attempt saved. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mouctar Diakhaby.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manu Trigueros with a cross.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Toni Lato.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Cáseres.
Foul by Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raba (Villarreal).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jaume Costa (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ferrán Torres (Valencia).
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Ramiro Funes Mori.
Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Raba (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Raba (Villarreal).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaume Costa (Villarreal).
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raba.
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Foul by Raba (Villarreal).
Toni Lato (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jaume Costa (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia).