Scott Brown: Celtic captain has SFA hearing brought forward

Celtic say they will defend captain Scott Brown "vigorously" at his SFA hearing

Celtic captain Scott Brown has had his Scottish FA disciplinary hearing moved forward six days.

The midfielder faces a potential suspension for "not acting in the best interests of football" during a 2-1 win over Rangers last month.

The new hearing date of 26 April means a two-game ban would be for matches against Kilmarnock and Aberdeen, rather than against the Dons and Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers will still face charges on the original May 2 date.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, Andy Halliday and Ryan Kent were all suspended for their actions in a fiery derby, while Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard accepted a one-game touchline ban.

Halliday picked up a second yellow card for remonstrating with Brown over his full-time celebrations.

Former Scotland skipper Brown was then accused of breaching a rule which states players, coaches and officials should "act in the best interests of association football". Rule 77 also references "improper" behaviour and using "threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour".

Celtic boss Neil Lennon described the charge as "trumped up" and added that the club would defend Brown "vigorously".