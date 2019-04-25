Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

Jurgen Klopp says he was "completely calm" watching title rivals Manchester City beat neighbours United on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and Adam Lallana face fitness tests ahead of Friday's match against Huddersfield.

Fabinho sustained a head injury during Sunday's win at Cardiff, while Lallana has been out for five weeks with a muscle issue.

Central defender Dejan Lovren is expected to be available after illness.

Huddersfield's Adama Diakhaby is in contention after a hamstring injury but Aaron Mooy is a doubt and Laurent Depoitre remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Liverpool can only keep winning and hope, but everyone at Anfield will know the prospect of winning the title seems further away this week than it has for a while.

There is, though, almost no prospect of them allowing Manchester City a pressure-free couple of days by dropping points against Huddersfield.

The Terriers have had a torrid season and it has got worse the longer it's gone on. Jan Siewert was never likely to perform a miracle, but nor can he be comfortable with a record of 11 defeats from 12 games in charge.

Had Huddersfield doubled their current tally of 14 points, they'd still be heading for relegation. They will leave the top flight having won many, many friends in their first season and having lost many, many games in their second.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Now it's clear, we are one point behind [Manchester] City and if we win our next two games then it will be decided on the last game. That's pretty special.

"We don't only play to be champions. Yes, it's a main target and this team is pretty close in the moment. We still have a chance and we will see what happens.

"But this will be the first time, not the last time. Just because the club is waiting a long time, that doesn't make it any more likely.

"That we are close is already rather surprising because last year we were 25 points behind."

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert: "I'm really excited to go there. We're looking forward to it. We shouldn't be stupid. We know about the quality of Liverpool. They're favourites and we're not at all.

"But we have possibilities and there must be an excitement, the same that I have, that my players will have - to go there and perform to the best of their ability."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in 13 meetings since a 1-0 defeat 60 years ago (W10, D3).

Huddersfield have gone eight games without scoring against Liverpool. Their most recent goal came in a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Second Division in April 1962.

Liverpool

Liverpool could win 10 consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of 11 in a row under Rafael Benítez from March to May 2006.

Their tally of 88 points is a Premier League club record. The most points earned by a team finishing as Premier League runners-up is 89 by Manchester United in 2011-12. They were beaten to the title by Manchester City on goal difference.

Liverpool have gone 38 Premier League fixtures without defeat at Anfield, the division's second longest unbeaten home run behind Chelsea's 86-match streak.

Victory would give the Reds 50 home points in a Premier League season for the first time.

Liverpool's 13 goals from corners is a league-high.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist against Cardiff was his 10th of the season, seven of which have come in the last 11 matches.

Sadio Mane has scored nine goals in his past eight Premier League appearances at Anfield.

Huddersfield Town