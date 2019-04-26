Scottish Championship
Ross County19:05Queen of Sth
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Queen of the South

Watch on BBC Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County34208657312668
2Dundee Utd3418884739862
3Ayr341481247361150
4Inverness CT34121484539650
5Dunfermline34118153338-541
6Partick Thistle34117163950-1140
7Morton34913123445-1140
8Queen of Sth34911144141038
9Alloa34108163750-1338
10Falkirk34811153445-1135
