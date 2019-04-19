Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Clarke, Celtic, Brown, Rangers, Arfield, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has emerged as the favourite to succeed Alex McLeish as Scotland head coach. (Scotsman)

Malky Mackay, Scot Gemmill or Shaun Maloney could be appointed as interim Scotland boss following McLeish's departure on Thursday. (Sun)

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has played down speculation linking him with the Scotland job. (Scotsman)

The Scottish FA have not ruled out appointing a foreign coach to replace McLeish. (Herald - subscription required)

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson has criticised the SFA for their handling of McLeish's departure. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is on a list of candidates to take over the Fulham manager's job this summer. (Sun)

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic will enter the qualifying stages of the Champions League on 9 or 10 July, should they retain their title. (Scotsman)

Southampton are considering a summer move for Rangers' Canada midfielder Scott Arfield, 30. (Mirror)

Former Rangers assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl insists "there has been progress" at Ibrox this season but says Steven Gerrard's side have "had too many draws". (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes he is facing the biggest summer rebuild of his Pittodrie reign with up to 11 first-team players potentially leaving. (Daily Record)

And McInnes has spoken to each of his player individually following last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic in an attempt to maintain their focus on Aberdeen's remaining league fixtures. (Evening Express)