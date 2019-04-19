Borussia Dortmund welcome Ghana's Addo to coaching staff

Former Borussia Dortmund player Otto Addo was part of Ghana's 2006 World Cup squad

German side Borussia Dortmund are excited about the return of their former forward and ex-Ghana international Otto Addo as "talent coach".

The club announced Addo's arrival on Wednesday and want him to serve as a link between the youth and senior teams in a newly created role.

The 43-year-old is set to start work on 1 July.

"He will be responsible for helping to promote Borussia Dortmund's most talented youngsters to the senior squad and is in charge of their supervision and additional training," the club said in a statement.

Addo has worked in a similar position for Borussia Mönchengladbach since 2017 and was previously employed as a youth coach at Hamburg.

He becomes the latest African to land a top job in Europe after Ivorian legend Kolo Toure joined English side Leicester City in February.

As a player Addo was one of sporting director Michael Zorc's first signings following his appointment as sporting director.

The former Black Star was at the club between 1999 and 2005, making 98 Bundesliga appearances (16 goals) and winning the 2002 Bundesliga title during his time with Dortmund.

"The appointments of Otto Addo illustrate our increasing professionalism in the fundamentally important transition stage between U17 and U23 levels in order to ensure a consistently high number of talented youngsters are promoted to the senior squad," Zorc added.

Addo remains a fan favourite for a moment of magic produced in a Uefa Cup game in September 2003, when he scored a spectacular goal with a torn cruciate ligament.

A strike that was later voted by viewers of German TV channel ARD-Sportschau as "Goal of the Year".

Born in Germany, Addo represented Ghana at the World Cup in 2006, making two appearances at the event as the Black Stars reached the round of 16.

Injury disrupted his international career as he earned 15 caps for the four-time African champions.