Angola star Quinzinho to be buried in Portugal

Angola football fans have been mourning the death of former international Quinzinho

Angola's first ever goalscorer at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, Joaquim Alberto da Silva - known as Quinzinho - is to be buried in the Portuguese city of Lisbon in the coming days.

The former FC Porto and Rayo Vallencano striker died of heart attack in the Alverca region of Portugal on Monday at the age of 45.

He scored for the Palancas Negras as they lost 2-1 to Egypt in 1996 at their first Nations Cup appearance.

"Angolan football mourns the loss of one of its most successful sons," the Angola Football Federation said in a statement.

"He was part of a generation that remains the most historic of our football ever.

"The Federation and the "Palancas Negras" send their condolences to the family of Quinzinho for the great loss.

"At a young age he was of one of the most exciting players at Atletico Sport Aviação and the Palancas Negras of the the 90s.

"Quinzinho and his generation were impeccable ambassadors of the sport of the Republic of Angola and whose contribution will remain historic."

He made his debut for Angola in a 2-0 home victory over Namibia in September 1994 in a 1996 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

His international career spanned seven years during which time he made 40 appearances and scored a nine goals.

The win over Namibia helped Angola reach their first Nations Cup finals in South Africa.

He also played for them two years later at the finals in Burkina Faso, where the Palancas Negras again failed to progress past the group stage.

At club level, he played for Atletico Sport Aviação and Recreativo da Ca in Angola but spent most his career playing in Portugal and China.

Quinzinho spent six years on the books of Portuguese European champions FC Porto from 1995, during which time he spent time on loan at several other clubs in Portugal.

Quinzinho also featured for Spanish outfit Rayo Vallencano and three Chinese clubs Guangzhou Xiangxue, Ziamen Lanshi, Wuxi Zobon.

He finished his career in Angola back at his first club Atletico Sport Aviação and then went onto serve as an assistant coach with first division team Recreativo Libobo in 2017.