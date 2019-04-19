Motherwell 'won't wait around' for out of out-of-contract players - Robinson

Chris Cadden and Jake Hastie are among those out of contract at Motherwell this summer

Stephen Robinson has warned Motherwell's out-of-contract players that offers to stay at the club "won't be there forever".

Deals have been offered to Alex Gorrin, Chris Cadden, Elliott Frear and Jake Hastie to extend their stay at Fir Park beyond the summer.

Well boss Robinson has already signed Livingston's Declan Gallagher and Inverness midfielder Liam Polworth on pre-contracts.

"We won't wait around," he said.

"If anyone else appears that we think can do the job we will sign them. My job is to build Motherwell Football Club for next season and in the coming years. Players' job is to get the best deal they possibly can.

"We have offered contracts to six people verbally and written but those contracts will only stay on the table for so long."

Robinson also confirmed Aston Villa forward Ross McCormack will not be returning to the club.

The former Scotland international came on loan in January but has spent much of that time back at the Championship club receiving treatment for a calf injury.

"No he won't be back," said the Motherwell manager.

When asked if McCormack would be an option in the summer if he became available, Robinson replied: "No."