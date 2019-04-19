Aberdeen's Derek McInnes & Tony Docherty charged by Scottish FA

Media playback is not supported on this device Derek McInnes got sent to the stands after gesturing to Celtic fans

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty have been charged by the Scottish FA after both were sent to the stand during last week's defeat by Celtic.

Docherty was dismissed at half-time and has accepted a one-match touchline ban for misconduct.

McInnes was sent off after making a gesture towards Celtic fans during the Scottish Cup semi-final.

He has until Thursday to respond to the charge with a hearing set for 3 May.

The former Rangers player said he had been targeted with sectarian abuse at Hampden.

"I had let it go the first time but I shouldn't react and I'll take my punishment," he said. "I was wrong to do so, I should be better than that."