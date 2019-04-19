Celtic: Neil Lennon speaks out against squad leak

Lennon's side could clinch the Premiership title this weekend

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Celtic Venue: Easter Road Date: Sunday, 21 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Neil Lennon says "someone is letting us down" after speaking out about his Celtic team line-ups being leaked before kick-off.

The Parkhead boss is unhappy that a mole is releasing his starting XI on social media prior to matches.

He does not believe the information is coming from a player but says he is keen for it to stop.

"I am aware the team does get leaked and I'm really not happy about it," he said.

"Someone is letting us down. I'm not convinced it's coming from a player.

"I'd like to [change timing of team selection] but it's what the players have been used to so again I'm not wanting to change too much too soon."

Lennon is within touching distance of Celtic clinching their eighth league title in a row as his team travel to Easter Road to face his former club Hibernian on Sunday.

If Rangers fail to win against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday the door will be left open for Celtic to obtain an unassailable lead.

"I'm looking forward to it," added Lennon. "Hibs are in great form and they are buoyed by a deserved win at Tynecastle. It's been quite a while coming so I'm delighted for the Hibs public.

"But we are coming into the game knowing what our motivation is and that is to win and win well off the back of a very convincing semi-final performance last week [beating Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup].

"Psychologically the boys are in a good place and we need to do maintain it."