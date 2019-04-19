Aaron Ramsey: Arsenal midfielder could return in 'two to three weeks'

Aaron Ramsey has won 58 caps for Wales, scoring 14 international goals

Aaron Ramsey hopes to return to action for Arsenal within three weeks after suffering a muscular injury against Napoli, says manager Unai Emery.

The Wales midfielder limped off after 33 minutes of the Gunners' 1-0 Europa League quarter-final second leg win.

The injury means Ramsey, who joins Juventus in the summer, could have played his last game for Arsenal.

"I don't know how long it will take him out of the team, but maybe two or three weeks," said Emery.

Arsenal play their final Premier League game against Burnley on 12 May.

They face Valencia in the Europa League semi-finals on 2 and 9 May with the final in Baku on 29 May.

Emery is already without Sokratis for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace through suspension while midfielders Granit Xhaka and Denis Suarez will be assessed ahead of the match.