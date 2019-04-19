Bolton Wanderers: Relegated Championship club can 'come back stronger' says boss Phil Parkinson

Phil Parkinson is ending his third season in charge of Bolton and says he will discuss his future with his family and the club's prospective new owner

Phil Parkinson says Bolton Wanderers can "come back stronger" after their relegation from the Championship.

The Trotters boss saw his side's relegation confirmed after a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa on Friday.

Ex-Watford owner Laurence Bassini has agreed to buy the club, which failed to pay players and staff on time in February and March, and almost went into administration.

"Hopefully the club can move forward in a positive fashion," Parkinson said.

"It's been chaotic in my three years here," he added to BBC Radio 5 Live.

Parkinson took over at Bolton in June 2016 after the club were last relegated into the third tier and led them to promotion at the first attempt.

But he says his tenure at the club has been marred by off-field issues surrounding finances.

Players went on strike in pre-season over unpaid wages and bonuses, while in September the club avoided administration after receiving a £5m loan from former owner Eddie Davies a few days before his death.

The Professional Footballers' Association stepped in to help pay November and December's wages earlier this season, while February's salaries were paid late and March's wages are still to be paid.

Players also held a 48-hour strike earlier this month on behalf of non-playing staff in protest over unpaid salaries while the club has twice appeared in the High Court after being issued a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs.

Laurence Bassini took over at Watford in 2011, but he sold the club to the Pozzo family a year later

"The first year we got promoted and then had an embargo, the second year we stayed up but were in a very chaotic situation," Parkinson added.

"It all got too much this year with so many off-the-pitch problems that it drained the life out of everybody."

But the former Bradford City, Charlton Athletic and Colchester United manager says Bassini has a chance to return the club to its former glories.

Parkinson added: "The new owner's come in and I had a brief chat with him today and he's got a great opportunity to build a club, because Bolton Wanderers is a fantastic club.

"There's so much work to be done, but it can come back stronger and better than before."