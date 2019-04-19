Daniel James: Wales international 'a phenomenal talent' - Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Daniel James scored his first international goal in Wales' Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia in March

Daniel James is "a phenomenal talent" who has the speed of a "motorbike" and is destined for big things, according to Rotherham manager Paul Warne.

Warne watched on as the Millers were beaten 4-3 by James' Swansea City side at the Liberty Stadium on Friday.

Rotherham did a decent job of smothering James, yet Warne was full of praise for the Wales international.

"The best players at the best clubs are the ones who cause you problems and he is definitely up there," Warne said.

"He will go on to have a great career, no doubt. I think he is one of the top two players in the league - my other is the Aston Villa captain (Jack Grealish). Those two win games on their own.

"He (James) absolutely annihilated us at our place - he was unplayable. I knew we had to curtail James' pace which is a joke, it's like he's on a motorbike."

Rotherham put as many as three players on James at times during Friday's match in an attempt to limit his influence.

The plan worked in the first half, but James laid on Swansea's second goal soon after the break and twice came close to scoring himself.

"I am asking my winger to double up or my sitting midfielder to drop into the space behind the full-back," Warne added.

"Because he's so good my lads are using a lot of energy trying to stop him, then they switch the ball and go out the other way and my lads have got to run over there.

"He is phenomenal talent. I wanted him to go Leeds in January because I knew we didn't have to play them again.

"I was thinking please go to Leeds - that would have been unbelievable for me. In the nicest possible way, I don't really need to see him in a team opposite me again."