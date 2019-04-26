Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
QPR will check on Joel Lynch (hamstring) but fellow defender Toni Leistner could return after illness.
Left-back Jake Bidwell (thigh) and Jordan Cousins (ankle) will also be monitored, while Grant Hall (groin) and Angel Rangel (calf) are also doubts.
Nottingham Forest must again do without Yohan Benalouane and Jack Colback, who are both suspended.
Full-back Tendayi Darikwa (hamstring) continues to be assessed, having been sidelined since the end of March.
Match facts
- QPR are looking to complete their first ever league double over Nottingham Forest in the 30th league campaign they've faced each other.
- Nottingham Forest won 5-2 away at QPR in the Championship last season, but haven't won consecutive league visits there since October 1991 under Brian Clough.
- No team has won fewer Championship games during 2019 than QPR (2, level with Ipswich).
- Under Martin O'Neill, Joe Lolley has been involved in eight Championship goals for Nottingham Forest (4 goals, 4 assists) - five more than any of his team-mates since O'Neill's first game in charge.
- If QPR concede to Nottingham Forest, they will have conceded 70 league goals for a second consecutive season - the first time they've done so since a run of four consecutive seasons between 1961-62 and 1964-65.
- Nottingham Forest are winless in 14 away matches in all competitions (D6 L8).