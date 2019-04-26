Championship
Bristol City15:00Derby
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Derby County

Jamie Paterson
Jamie Paterson scored in Bristol City's draw at Derby in December, but missed the loss at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday
Follow live text coverage from 13:25 BST on Saturday

Bristol City host sixth-placed Derby County in a match that could go a long way towards deciding who claims the final Championship play-off place.

City, who are currently one point behind the Rams in eighth, will be without Korey Smith after he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Craig Bryson will be missing for Derby after sustaining an ankle injury during the late 2-0 home win over QPR.

Ashley Cole is out with a groin injury, but Duane Holmes could be back.

Match facts

  • Four of the last five Championship meetings between Bristol City and Derby have ended as a draw - City won the other 4-1 in September 2017.
  • Derby have not lost consecutive away league visits to Bristol City since losing there in 2009-10 and 2010-11 under Nigel Clough.
  • Bristol City are one of just two Championship teams to have won fewer points in home Championship games than away (32 home, 34 away), along with Middlesbrough.
  • Bristol City have only conceded four goals in the final 15 minutes of Championship games this season, fewer than any other team.
  • Derby are winless in eight away Championship games (W0 D4 L4) - only QPR (10) and Nottingham Forest (13) are currently on a longer run.
  • Harry Wilson's second goal against QPR for Derby in their last game - timed at 100 minutes and 11 seconds - was the latest Championship goal scored since September 2015 (Daniel Johnson for Preston against Derby - 102:13).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich442513689553488
2Sheff Utd442510974393585
3Leeds442571270462482
4West Brom4422111184582677
5Aston Villa442015980582275
6Derby4318131263521167
7Middlesbrough441813134539667
8Bristol City431812135649766
9Sheff Wed441615135657-163
10Swansea43188176057362
11Nottm Forest441515145954560
12Preston441612166461360
13Hull44179186365-260
14Blackburn441611176165-459
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke441120134350-753
17Birmingham441417136357650
18Wigan441212204963-1448
19QPR44139225169-1848
20Reading441016184864-1646
21Millwall431013204761-1443
22Rotherham44816205079-2940
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich44416243373-4028
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC