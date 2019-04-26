Bristol City v Derby County
Bristol City host sixth-placed Derby County in a match that could go a long way towards deciding who claims the final Championship play-off place.
City, who are currently one point behind the Rams in eighth, will be without Korey Smith after he was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Craig Bryson will be missing for Derby after sustaining an ankle injury during the late 2-0 home win over QPR.
Ashley Cole is out with a groin injury, but Duane Holmes could be back.
Match facts
- Four of the last five Championship meetings between Bristol City and Derby have ended as a draw - City won the other 4-1 in September 2017.
- Derby have not lost consecutive away league visits to Bristol City since losing there in 2009-10 and 2010-11 under Nigel Clough.
- Bristol City are one of just two Championship teams to have won fewer points in home Championship games than away (32 home, 34 away), along with Middlesbrough.
- Bristol City have only conceded four goals in the final 15 minutes of Championship games this season, fewer than any other team.
- Derby are winless in eight away Championship games (W0 D4 L4) - only QPR (10) and Nottingham Forest (13) are currently on a longer run.
- Harry Wilson's second goal against QPR for Derby in their last game - timed at 100 minutes and 11 seconds - was the latest Championship goal scored since September 2015 (Daniel Johnson for Preston against Derby - 102:13).