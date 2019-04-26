Championship
Birmingham15:00Wigan
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic

Che Adams has scored less than half (10) of his 22 Championship goals this season at St Andrew's
Of his 22 Championship goals this term, Che Adams has scored less than half of them (10) at St Andrew's
Follow live text coverage from 13:25 BST on Saturday

Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean will miss the final two games of the season as he needs a hernia operation.

After helping to ensure Championship survival with last weekend's comeback win at Rotherham, 27-year-old Dean will now have surgery, but Connor Mahoney (hamstring strain) may report fit.

Having also secured their safety, Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook may be tempted to shuffle his pack.

Nick Powell is fit, but winger Anthony Pilkington remains doubtful.

Gary Roberts (calf), Callum McManaman (hernia) and Michael Jacobs (hamstring) are all out.

Blues start the day in 17th, just one place and two points above the Latics.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City, who won 3-0 at the DW Stadium in December, have not completed a league double over Wigan Athletic since the 2009-10 Premier League campaign.
  • Wigan have won two of their last three away league visits to Birmingham since winning none of their first seven games there between 1990 and 2010.
  • Birmingham's 3-1 win over Rotherham was the first time they had come from behind at half-time to win a league match since April 2014 against Doncaster Rovers.
  • Wigan are looking to win three consecutive league matches at Championship level for the first time since a run of six in February and March 2014.
  • After a run of 16 consecutive league goals scored by Englishmen, each of Birmingham's three goals in their 3-1 win at Rotherham were scored by non-Englishmen of different nationalities - Jacques Maghoma (Congo DR), Jota (Spain) and Kerim Mrabti (Sweden).
  • Wigan's 2-1 victory at Leeds in their last away league game was the first time they had conceded first in a Championship away match and gone on to win since October 2014 against Derby County.
  • Birmingham top scorer Che Adams has scored more than half (12) of his 22 Championship goals this season away from St Andrew's, including one in Blues' 3-0 win at the DW Stadium in December.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich442513689553488
2Sheff Utd442510974393585
3Leeds442571270462482
4West Brom4422111184582677
5Aston Villa442015980582275
6Derby4318131263521167
7Middlesbrough441813134539667
8Bristol City431812135649766
9Sheff Wed441615135657-163
10Swansea43188176057362
11Nottm Forest441515145954560
12Preston441612166461360
13Hull44179186365-260
14Blackburn441611176165-459
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke441120134350-753
17Birmingham441417136357650
18Wigan441212204963-1448
19QPR44139225169-1848
20Reading441016184864-1646
21Millwall431013204761-1443
22Rotherham44816205079-2940
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich44416243373-4028
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC