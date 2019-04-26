Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic
Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean will miss the final two games of the season as he needs a hernia operation.
After helping to ensure Championship survival with last weekend's comeback win at Rotherham, 27-year-old Dean will now have surgery, but Connor Mahoney (hamstring strain) may report fit.
Having also secured their safety, Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook may be tempted to shuffle his pack.
Nick Powell is fit, but winger Anthony Pilkington remains doubtful.
Gary Roberts (calf), Callum McManaman (hernia) and Michael Jacobs (hamstring) are all out.
Blues start the day in 17th, just one place and two points above the Latics.
Match facts
- Birmingham City, who won 3-0 at the DW Stadium in December, have not completed a league double over Wigan Athletic since the 2009-10 Premier League campaign.
- Wigan have won two of their last three away league visits to Birmingham since winning none of their first seven games there between 1990 and 2010.
- Birmingham's 3-1 win over Rotherham was the first time they had come from behind at half-time to win a league match since April 2014 against Doncaster Rovers.
- Wigan are looking to win three consecutive league matches at Championship level for the first time since a run of six in February and March 2014.
- After a run of 16 consecutive league goals scored by Englishmen, each of Birmingham's three goals in their 3-1 win at Rotherham were scored by non-Englishmen of different nationalities - Jacques Maghoma (Congo DR), Jota (Spain) and Kerim Mrabti (Sweden).
- Wigan's 2-1 victory at Leeds in their last away league game was the first time they had conceded first in a Championship away match and gone on to win since October 2014 against Derby County.
- Birmingham top scorer Che Adams has scored more than half (12) of his 22 Championship goals this season away from St Andrew's, including one in Blues' 3-0 win at the DW Stadium in December.