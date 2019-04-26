Championship
Millwall 13:30 Stoke
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Stoke City

Millwall striker Lee Gregory celebrates scoring a goal
Lee Gregory is Millwall's top scorer this season, with 12 goals in all competitions
Follow live text coverage from 13:25 BST on Saturday

Millwall will be without midfielder Ben Thompson, who is expected to miss their final three games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Defender Shaun Hutchinson could return after illness but striker Tom Bradshaw (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Stoke defender Tom Edwards is struggling with a hip injury and is likely to sit out the trip to The Den.

Tom Ince could start after coming off the bench in Monday's draw against Norwich following hamstring trouble.

Millwall start the weekend one place and three points above the relegation zone, although they do have a game in hand on 22nd-placed Rotherham.

Match facts

  • Millwall have lost each of their last six matches against Stoke City in all competitions, a run stretching back to October 2004.
  • Stoke last visited Millwall in August 2005, winning 1-0 in a Championship game with John Halls scoring a winner.
  • Milwall have conceded just three goals in their last five league matches (W1 D3 L1), having conceded 13 across their previous six (W1 L5).
  • Stoke have drawn 20 Championship matches this season - the most by a team in the second tier since Ipswich Town in 2009-10 (also 20).
  • Only Blackburn Rovers (27) have conceded more Championship goals in the final 15 minutes of games than Millwall (21) this season.
  • Stoke City are winless in their last 21 away league visits to London (D8 L13) since winning 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in November 2014.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich442513689553488
2Sheff Utd442510974393585
3Leeds442571270462482
4West Brom4422111184582677
5Aston Villa442015980582275
6Derby4318131263521167
7Middlesbrough441813134539667
8Bristol City431812135649766
9Sheff Wed441615135657-163
10Swansea43188176057362
11Nottm Forest441515145954560
12Preston441612166461360
13Hull44179186365-260
14Blackburn441611176165-459
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke441120134350-753
17Birmingham441417136357650
18Wigan441212204963-1448
19QPR44139225169-1848
20Reading441016184864-1646
21Millwall431013204761-1443
22Rotherham44816205079-2940
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich44416243373-4028
View full Championship table

