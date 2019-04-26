Millwall v Stoke City
Millwall will be without midfielder Ben Thompson, who is expected to miss their final three games of the season with a hamstring injury.
Defender Shaun Hutchinson could return after illness but striker Tom Bradshaw (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Stoke defender Tom Edwards is struggling with a hip injury and is likely to sit out the trip to The Den.
Tom Ince could start after coming off the bench in Monday's draw against Norwich following hamstring trouble.
Millwall start the weekend one place and three points above the relegation zone, although they do have a game in hand on 22nd-placed Rotherham.
Match facts
- Millwall have lost each of their last six matches against Stoke City in all competitions, a run stretching back to October 2004.
- Stoke last visited Millwall in August 2005, winning 1-0 in a Championship game with John Halls scoring a winner.
- Milwall have conceded just three goals in their last five league matches (W1 D3 L1), having conceded 13 across their previous six (W1 L5).
- Stoke have drawn 20 Championship matches this season - the most by a team in the second tier since Ipswich Town in 2009-10 (also 20).
- Only Blackburn Rovers (27) have conceded more Championship goals in the final 15 minutes of games than Millwall (21) this season.
- Stoke City are winless in their last 21 away league visits to London (D8 L13) since winning 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in November 2014.