Sheffield United v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Championship
Captain Billy Sharp is expected to be back for second-placed Sheffield United, who could clinch promotion to the Premier League this weekend.
The Blades will go up if they better third-placed Leeds United's result when they play Aston Villa on Sunday.
Sheffield United's opponents Ipswich, who have already been relegated, will have Myles Kenlock available.
Manager Paul Lambert made seven changes for the home defeat by Swansea City and could mix up his team again.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have won four of their last six home league matches against Ipswich (W4 D1 L1).
- In all competitions, Ipswich have won just two of their last 14 matches against Sheffield United (W2 D6 L6), winning both league games in the 2010-11 season.
- Sheffield United have won more points than any other Championship team during 2019 (41 - W12 D5 L2).
- Paul Lambert's only previous league visit to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United came in January 2011 as Norwich manager, winning 2-1.
- Sheffield United's Enda Stevens has scored three goals in his last four league appearances - his previous three goals came across a period of 205 league appearances (including play-offs).
- Ipswich have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 17 league matches - the longest current run in the Championship.