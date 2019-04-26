Middlesbrough v Reading

Ashley Fletcher netted two goals for Middlesbrough in their win at Bolton this month

Middlesbrough again have injury problems as they bid to keep their play-off hopes alive against Reading.

Central defenders Daniel Ayala (knee) and Dael Fry (hamstring), as well as full-back George Friend (thigh), will not play again this season.

Reading boss Jose Gomes will be without strikers Nelson Oliveira and Yakou Meite for the rest of the campaign.

Teenage forward Danny Loader and midfielder Garath McCleary are set to feature again.

Boro are seventh after Monday's defeat at Nottingham Forest, below Derby on goal difference, and the Rams have a game in hand.

They are in danger of missing out with just the Royals and relegation-threatened Rotherham to play.

Reading, six points above the relegation zone with two to play, are all but safe and need just one more point to make sure.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis told BBC Tees:

"We were poor on Monday and there's no getting away from the fact we never turned up and we didn't play.

"It's important we get back on it for the next two games. The players have cleared their heads and we've really got to pick the baton up and do our best.

"If you'd have said we were going to lose five defenders before the end of the season, I wouldn't have believed you.

"It's quite extraordinary but we are what we are and we've got what we've got and the players will take the challenge on."

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Mathematically, we're not safe so we must respect this fact and do the best we can to make it certain.

"We must keep the focus because we must finish the season with a good outlook as it will be positive for next season.

"Players who have come in in recent games have played really well and given us more options, opening the door for opportunities for other players.

"That's a good place to be in right now."

Match facts