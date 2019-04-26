Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Daniel Farke's Norwich could clinch the Championship title if they better Sheffield United's result against Ipswich

Norwich City will seal promotion to the Premier League if they avoid defeat at home to mid-table Blackburn Rovers.

The table-topping Canaries are six points clear of third-placed Leeds United, who face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manager Daniel Farke will be without midfielder Tom Trybull, who may need surgery on an ankle injury and will not play again this season.

Darragh Lenihan should be back for Blackburn, while Richie Smallwood (calf) will be assessed.

Match facts