Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers
- From the section Championship
Norwich City will seal promotion to the Premier League if they avoid defeat at home to mid-table Blackburn Rovers.
The table-topping Canaries are six points clear of third-placed Leeds United, who face Aston Villa on Sunday.
Manager Daniel Farke will be without midfielder Tom Trybull, who may need surgery on an ankle injury and will not play again this season.
Darragh Lenihan should be back for Blackburn, while Richie Smallwood (calf) will be assessed.
Match facts
- Norwich have won four of their last five league games against Blackburn (W4 D1 L0) since losing 0-2 in the Premier League in April 2012.
- Blackburn have not won away at Norwich in a league match since August 1999 under Brian Kidd, drawing four and losing one since then.
- A win for Norwich would see them earn as many as 90 points in a league season for only the third time, also doing so in 2003-04 (94 points) and 2009-10 (95), winning their respective leagues in both seasons.
- Blackburn have not won five consecutive league matches since December 2017, when they were in League One.
- Teemu Pukki has scored 28 Championship goals for Norwich this season; the last player to score 30 in a single Championship season was Glenn Murray in 2012-13 for Crystal Palace.
- Bradley Dack has been involved in five goals in his last seven league appearances for Blackburn (3 goals, 2 assists).