Championship
Norwich19:30Blackburn
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Daniel Farke
Daniel Farke's Norwich could clinch the Championship title if they better Sheffield United's result against Ipswich
Follow live text coverage from 13:25 BST on Saturday

Norwich City will seal promotion to the Premier League if they avoid defeat at home to mid-table Blackburn Rovers.

The table-topping Canaries are six points clear of third-placed Leeds United, who face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manager Daniel Farke will be without midfielder Tom Trybull, who may need surgery on an ankle injury and will not play again this season.

Darragh Lenihan should be back for Blackburn, while Richie Smallwood (calf) will be assessed.

Match facts

  • Norwich have won four of their last five league games against Blackburn (W4 D1 L0) since losing 0-2 in the Premier League in April 2012.
  • Blackburn have not won away at Norwich in a league match since August 1999 under Brian Kidd, drawing four and losing one since then.
  • A win for Norwich would see them earn as many as 90 points in a league season for only the third time, also doing so in 2003-04 (94 points) and 2009-10 (95), winning their respective leagues in both seasons.
  • Blackburn have not won five consecutive league matches since December 2017, when they were in League One.
  • Teemu Pukki has scored 28 Championship goals for Norwich this season; the last player to score 30 in a single Championship season was Glenn Murray in 2012-13 for Crystal Palace.
  • Bradley Dack has been involved in five goals in his last seven league appearances for Blackburn (3 goals, 2 assists).

Saturday 27th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich442513689553488
2Sheff Utd442510974393585
3Leeds442571270462482
4West Brom4422111184582677
5Aston Villa442015980582275
6Derby4318131263521167
7Middlesbrough441813134539667
8Bristol City431812135649766
9Sheff Wed441615135657-163
10Swansea43188176057362
11Nottm Forest441515145954560
12Preston441612166461360
13Hull44179186365-260
14Blackburn441611176165-459
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke441120134350-753
17Birmingham441417136357650
18Wigan441212204963-1448
19QPR44139225169-1848
20Reading441016184864-1646
21Millwall431013204761-1443
22Rotherham44816205079-2940
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich44416243373-4028
Top Stories

