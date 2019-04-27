League One
Sunderland15:00Portsmouth
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Sunderland

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 13O'Nien
  • 12Flanagan
  • 5Ozturk
  • 3Oviedo
  • 6Cattermole
  • 27Power
  • 17Morgan
  • 10Honeyman
  • 19McGeady
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 2Matthews
  • 7Maguire
  • 11Gooch
  • 22Grigg
  • 23Leadbitter
  • 25Ruiter
  • 30Dunne

Portsmouth

  • 15MacGillivray
  • 20Thompson
  • 6Burgess
  • 5Clarke
  • 3Brown
  • 7Naylor
  • 33Close
  • 10Lowe
  • 8Pitman
  • 11Curtis
  • 32Vaughan

Substitutes

  • 2Walkes
  • 9Hawkins
  • 19Solomon-Otabor
  • 24Morris
  • 26Evans
  • 35Bass
  • 38Haunstrup
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton442613586394791
2Barnsley442513677364188
3Portsmouth432511779463386
4Sunderland432218377423584
5Charlton4424101067402782
6Doncaster4419121372561669
7Peterborough431812136556966
8Coventry441810165351264
9Blackpool441517124947262
10Burton4416121663531060
11Oxford Utd441514155559-459
12Fleetwood431512165650657
13Gillingham441410205870-1252
14Accrington441312194565-2051
15Rochdale44149215383-3051
16Bristol Rovers441214184549-450
17Shrewsbury441214185058-850
18Wycombe441311205365-1250
19Southend44138235366-1347
20Plymouth441211215273-2147
21Wimbledon441210224062-2246
22Scunthorpe441210224977-2846
23Walsall441110234671-2543
24Bradford44107274675-2937
View full League One table

Top Stories