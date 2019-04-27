League One
Wimbledon15:00Wycombe
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Wycombe Wanderers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton442613586394791
2Barnsley442513677364188
3Portsmouth432511779463386
4Sunderland432218377423584
5Charlton4424101067402782
6Doncaster4419121372561669
7Peterborough431812136556966
8Coventry441810165351264
9Blackpool441517124947262
10Burton4416121663531060
11Oxford Utd441514155559-459
12Fleetwood431512165650657
13Gillingham441410205870-1252
14Accrington441312194565-2051
15Rochdale44149215383-3051
16Bristol Rovers441214184549-450
17Shrewsbury441214185058-850
18Wycombe441311205365-1250
19Southend44138235366-1347
20Plymouth441211215273-2147
21Wimbledon441210224062-2246
22Scunthorpe441210224977-2846
23Walsall441110234671-2543
24Bradford44107274675-2937
