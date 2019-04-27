League One
Walsall15:00Peterborough
Venue: Banks's Stadium, England

Walsall v Peterborough United

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 13Dunn
  • 6Devlin
  • 20Johnson
  • 35Scarr
  • 34Laird
  • 2Edwards
  • 4Dobson
  • 15Kinsella
  • 3Leahy
  • 9Cook
  • 29Gordon

Substitutes

  • 1Roberts
  • 5Guthrie
  • 10Ismail
  • 27Fitzwater
  • 28Norman
  • 30Osbourne
  • 36Oteh

Peterborough

  • 1Chapman
  • 2Naismith
  • 16Bennett
  • 3Knight
  • 18Lafferty
  • 4Woodyard
  • 11Reed
  • 10Dembélé
  • 19Cooper
  • 21Maddison
  • 9Godden

Substitutes

  • 6White
  • 14Cooke
  • 15Ward
  • 17Toney
  • 25O'Malley
  • 26Stevens
  • 29Tomlin
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton442613586394791
2Barnsley442513677364188
3Portsmouth432511779463386
4Sunderland432218377423584
5Charlton4424101067402782
6Doncaster4419121372561669
7Peterborough431812136556966
8Coventry441810165351264
9Blackpool441517124947262
10Burton4416121663531060
11Oxford Utd441514155559-459
12Fleetwood431512165650657
13Gillingham441410205870-1252
14Accrington441312194565-2051
15Rochdale44149215383-3051
16Bristol Rovers441214184549-450
17Shrewsbury441214185058-850
18Wycombe441311205365-1250
19Southend44138235366-1347
20Plymouth441211215273-2147
21Wimbledon441210224062-2246
22Scunthorpe441210224977-2846
23Walsall441110234671-2543
24Bradford44107274675-2937
View full League One table

Top Stories