Carlisle United v Crawley Town
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 30Collin
- 4Liddle
- 5Gerrard
- 6Parkes
- 2Miller
- 8Jones
- 17O'Hare
- 15Slater
- 16Thomas
- 9Hope
- 22Scougall
Substitutes
- 7Kennedy
- 11Glendon
- 12Gillesphey
- 13Cullen
- 19Simpson
- 23Branthwaite
- 29Gray
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 5McNerney
- 17Dallison-Lisbon
- 16Maguire
- 22Morais
- 21Bulman
- 28Camara
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 7Grego-Cox
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 3Doherty
- 11Gambin
- 12Mersin
- 18Sesay
- 19Willock
- 33N'Gala
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report will appear here.