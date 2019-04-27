League Two
Crewe15:00Forest Green
Venue: Alexandra Stadium

Crewe Alexandra v Forest Green Rovers

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City442316573393485
2Bury4422111180542677
3Mansfield442016868383076
4MK Dons4422101270472376
5Forest Green4420131165432273
6Tranmere4420121261461572
7Exeter4418121459491066
8Colchester441810166053764
9Carlisle44197186360364
10Stevenage441810165554164
11Newport431810155558-364
12Oldham4316141365521362
13Crewe44188185654262
14Swindon441516135452261
15Northampton441318135759-257
16Cheltenham441412185464-1054
17Grimsby44158214254-1253
18Morecambe441311205168-1750
19Crawley44148224663-1750
20Port Vale441212203853-1548
21Cambridge441210223863-2546
22Macclesfield44913224673-2740
23Yeovil44911243964-2538
24Notts County44814224580-3538
