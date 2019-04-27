League Two
Northampton15:00Yeovil
Venue: PTS Academy Stadium, England

Northampton Town v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 1Cornell
  • 4Goode
  • 16Pierre
  • 18Turnbull
  • 7Hoskins
  • 8Foley
  • 10Powell
  • 15Bowditch
  • 12Cox
  • 11Powell
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 3Buchanan
  • 14Morias
  • 17McWilliams
  • 19Bridge
  • 21O'Toole
  • 22Elsnik
  • 30Coddington

Yeovil

  • 12Baxter
  • 8Worthington
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 5Mugabi
  • 23James
  • 10Gray
  • 20D'Almeida
  • 17Pattison
  • 16Abrahams
  • 11Duffus
  • 25Dobre

Substitutes

  • 1Nelson
  • 9Fisher
  • 13Zoko
  • 15Rogers
  • 18Arquin
  • 26Ojo
  • 27Seager
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City442316573393485
2Bury4422111180542677
3Mansfield442016868383076
4MK Dons4422101270472376
5Forest Green4420131165432273
6Tranmere4420121261461572
7Exeter4418121459491066
8Colchester441810166053764
9Carlisle44197186360364
10Stevenage441810165554164
11Newport431810155558-364
12Oldham4316141365521362
13Crewe44188185654262
14Swindon441516135452261
15Northampton441318135759-257
16Cheltenham441412185464-1054
17Grimsby44158214254-1253
18Morecambe441311205168-1750
19Crawley44148224663-1750
20Port Vale441212203853-1548
21Cambridge441210223863-2546
22Macclesfield44913224673-2740
23Yeovil44911243964-2538
24Notts County44814224580-3538
