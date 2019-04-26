League Two
Newport15:00Lincoln City
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Lincoln City

Jamille Matt
Jamille Matt was only fit enough for the bench in Newport's last match, a 0-0 draw at Macclesfield

Newport boss Michael Flynn is likely to restore striker Jamille Matt as champions Lincoln visit Rodney Parade.

The 19-goal striker has been struggling with a dead leg. Defenders Regan Poole (swollen foot) and Dan Butler (illness) will also need to be assessed.

Joss Labadie and Andrew Crofts may return for the play-off chasing Exiles.

Lincoln will be without suspended defender Jason Shackell for their trip to Wales and Bruno Andrade could be rested with the title now secured.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th April 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • ExeterExeter City15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00BuryBury

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City442316573393485
2Bury4422111180542677
3Mansfield442016868383076
4MK Dons4422101270472376
5Forest Green4420131165432273
6Tranmere4420121261461572
7Exeter4418121459491066
8Colchester441810166053764
9Carlisle44197186360364
10Stevenage441810165554164
11Newport431810155558-364
12Oldham4316141365521362
13Crewe44188185654262
14Swindon441516135452261
15Northampton441318135759-257
16Cheltenham441412185464-1054
17Grimsby44158214254-1253
18Morecambe441311205168-1750
19Crawley44148224663-1750
20Port Vale441212203853-1548
21Cambridge441210223863-2546
22Macclesfield44913224673-2740
23Yeovil44911243964-2538
24Notts County44814224580-3538
View full League Two table

